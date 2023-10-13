Watch Now
Sex offender accused of offering money and candy to get teens in motel

The man is on parole for a second-degree murder charge from 1980 and was on the sex offender registry from a prior rape and kidnapping arrest in 1976.
Posted at 5:25 PM, Oct 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-13 17:25:29-04

A 71-year-old sex offender is accused of approaching two teens and offering them money, marijuana and candy to go to a motel room in a town outside of the city of Buffalo, New York. 

According to the Erie County District Attorney’s Office, New York State police responded to a complaint of a suspicious person at a motel on the 900 block of Main Street in Clarence. That’s where John E. Dziedzic of Clarence allegedly approached the two teenagers. 

Dziedzic is on parole for a second-degree murder charge from 1980 and was on the sex offender registry from a prior rape and kidnapping arrest in 1976, according to New York State Police. 

Now, he’s been charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, level 3 sex offender failing to provide a photo and sex offender failing to update address.

The district attorney's office said Dziedzic was remanded due to his prior felony convictions and appeared in Clarence Town Court Friday for a felony hearing. He waived the felony hearing and continues to be held without bail. 

Dziedzic was also arrested by the Buffalo Police Department on a warrant for allegedly failing to register as a sex offender.

This story was originally published by Scripps News Buffalo

