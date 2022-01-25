Sewage? No. Water resources? Yes. Delta Township aims to rebrand its wastewater treatment plant

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — Delta Township wants to rebrand its Wastewater Treatment Plant. The new name won't say anything about sewage or waste. Instead, it will be a Water Resource Recovery Facility.

"That's to help emphasize the importance of environmental stewardship that we provide here. And how we manage probably one of the most valuable resources the world has, which is freshwater," said the township's Director of Utilities Rick Kane.

He brought the name change request to the board of trustees on Jan. 3.

He says it's been called the Wastewater Treatment Plant since the '70s, when the Clean Water Act required facilities to have better and more efficient treatment.

"We rebranded back then from sewage plant to wastewater treatment, to give it a more positive and descriptive title," Kane said.

He also says there's been a trend nationally for rebranding wastewater treatment plants and there are several reasons that prompted the township to jump on board.

"One is our permit renewal, we are permitted through the state of Michigan and the EPA, it's a five-year renewable permit to discharge. And that is part of the renewal process and rebranding. The name change would happen through that process," Kane said.

Kane says they are also embarking on an approximately $90 million two-phase capital improvement project. It would replace and rebuild the facility and also add road signage.

RELATED: Delta Township set to upgrade and expand its wastewater treatment plant

Kane says the first initial discussion was with Township Board of Trustees to make sure they are on board. Now that they have the green light they will fill out their permit renewal and incorporate the name change as a part of the process.

