Magnitude 4.4 earthquake rattles Southern California

A magnitude 4.4 earthquake rattled Southern California on Monday afternoon, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The earthquake struck at 12:20 p.m. at a depth of more than 7 miles and lasted about five minutes. The USGS registered its epicenter to Highland Park, a neighborhood in the Northeast area of Los Angeles.

Despite its initial magnitude of 4.6 being downgraded, the quake left much of Los Angeles County and beyond shaken, from the West to the Inland Empire, according to the USGS intensity map.

It also struck in the middle of the Los Angeles Unified School District's first day of classes. A USGS map shows the quake's epicenter was not far from an elementary school.

There are no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

Monday's quake comes less than a week after a 5.2-magnitude earthquake struck near Bakersfield and sent rumbles down toward Los Angeles County. About 60 aftershocks, even reaching 4.5 magnitude, were reported in the hour after.

There were no injury reports within the region and no significant structural damage related to Monday's earthquake, according to LAFD.