Save over $100 on this 40-piece dinnerware set for 8

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you’re looking to upgrade your plates and bowls or want a more elegant set to use during holidays and when you entertain guests, it’s hard to go wrong with Mikasa dinnerware.

Founded in California in 1948, Mikasa dinnerware has been a staple in fine retailers and bridal registries for over half a century. And now, you can get a complete set on Amazon while saving over $100.

This 40-piece set of Mikasa dinnerware from the Anabele collection includes eight each of the following:

10-3/4 inch dinner plates

9-inch salad plates

8-1/4 inch pasta bowls with a 20-fluid-ounce capacity

4-1/4 inch fruit bowls

14-fluid-ounce mugs

This fine china is made from high-quality bone ash, the most durable material for dinnerware, providing exceptional strength and durability. It’s also microwave- and dishwasher-safe, so you can use the pieces daily without worry.

This lightweight Mikasa dinnerware is translucent white and delicately decorated with elegant beaded detail.

Customers who reviewed the Annabel Mikasa dinnerware set say the pieces are understated and lovely but practical enough for daily use.

“In love with this set,” wrote reviewer CMD, who shared a photo of a mug and a plate. “I like it even better than I’d hoped I would. These dishes are beautiful with their soft white finish and delicate, subtle beading. The pieces are all great sizes and very practical for use.”

“Very happy with our purchase 3 months in,” wrote a reviewer named Brian, who called the dinnerware simple and elegant. “The dishes are light weight. So far, we have had no chips or cracks! Love the pasta bowls and small fruit bowls vs cereal bowls. The detail is subtle and all the plates stack without sticking or scratching. Perfect for casual dining or an upmarket dinner party. This dish set is exactly what we were looking for!”

This 40-piece set of Mikasa dinnerware typically sells for about $250. Right now, though, it is 45% off, so you can get the complete collection for $136.93.

If you don’t need as many pieces or are looking for something even easier on your budget, you might want to check out this 16-piece set of Pfaltzgraff dinnerware.

The beautifully detailed, distressed white stoneware set includes four each of the following.

11-inch dinner plates

8-inch salad plates

6-inch soup or cereal bowls

14-ounce mugs

The dishwasher- and microwave-safe set has a rustic yet elegant look that will stand up to everyday use.

With more than 4,700 ratings, the dinnerware has 4.7 stars. Although it has a list price of about $80, it is currently 52% off, so you can pick up this stoneware set for $38.38.

Do you prefer the Mikasa dinnerware set or the Pfaltzgraff?

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.