Free program offering smoke detectors to West Michigan homeowners

Is your home prepared in case of a fire?

Not having smoke alarms or carbon monoxide detectors can lead to tragedy. To reduce your risk, FOX 17 has partnered with E.S.C.A.P.E. Inc, local fire departments, and the American Red Cross to create Keep Michigan S.A.F.E., a free program aimed at getting smoke alarms into as many West Michigan homes as we can.

Here’s an easy chart showing you where to put fire safety equipment and carbon monoxide detectors:



Smoke Alarm Carbon Monoxide Detector Fire Extinguishers In bedrooms/sleeping areas Yes Yes Yes Outside bedrooms/sleeping areas Yes Yes — Each level of the home Yes Yes Yes Kitchen 10’ away to avoid nuisance cooking alarms — Yes Near heating equipment — — Yes Garage/Attic Only if heated — —

*You should also keep a fire extinguisher nearby when grilling or starting a fire— whether in a chimney or fire pit.

A few reminders for maintaining your safety equipment:



Check batteries every six months

Keep alarms free from dust/cobwebs

Swap them out every 10 years and follow expiration dates/instructions

Don’t ignore their chirps— This is their signal to change the battery.

Make a plan so everyone in the home knows 2 ways to get out of each room, where to go once outside, and what to do to get out safely. Practice and give little ones a chance to ask questions. Make sure you have a clear path to get out quickly.

When you hear the alarm, get out and stay out of the home. Call 911 and don’t go back in until the fire department tells you it’s safe.

Need smoke alarms or carbon monoxide detectors? Not sure? Our teams operate all over West Michigan and can answer your questions!

Homeowners: Call E.S.C.A.P.E. Inc, at 844-978-4400 or email Safe@Fox17Online.com.

Renters: Contact your landlord if your homes do not meet these standards. They are responsible for maintaining these safety devices in their properties.