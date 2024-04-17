Restaurant offers free wine to diners who lock up their phones

A restaurant in northern Italy is offering a free bottle of wine to diners who agree to do a digital detox while enjoying their dinner.

Al Condominio, located in Verona, said each couple who comes in and allows staff to lock their phones in a drawer for the duration of their meal will get a free bottle of Maia Pinot Noir. The couple will have to show their server the key to the lockbox as proof to receive the special deal.

If it’s a larger group of guests, the offer will apply to one bottle per four people, the restaurant said on its website.

Restaurant owner Angelo Lella told The Guardian the purpose of the digital detox promotion is to encourage diners to spark more conversation instead of glancing at their phones.

“Technology is becoming a problem — there is no need to look at your phone every five seconds, but for many people it is like a drug … This way they have an opportunity to put it aside and drink some good wine,” he said to The Guardian.

Customers will also have a chance to win a free meal at the restaurant, which just opened in March, if they leave a good review.

Lella told The Guardian the response has been very positive and most of their customers opt to lock up their phones and enjoy the free wine.

