Relative of men sentenced in connection plot to kidnap governor says expect an appeal

JACKSON, Mich. (WXYZ) — A relative of two of the men sentenced this week with the longest prison terms so far in connection to the plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is speaking out.

Investigators say they did not have a direct role in the conspiracy. Their paramilitary group however trained with people who did. They were convicted of providing material support for a terrorist act, gang membership and firearms crimes.

“They supported a violent conspiracy,” Whitmer said in a video impact statement played in court.

The governor spoke about how the actions of all involved in the conspiracy and training have changed her, causing fear. She asked the judge to send a message with the sentence given.

“A threat to kidnap a sitting governor is a threat to democracy itself,” she said.

Judge Thomas Wilson then sentenced Paul Bellar to seven to 20 years, Pete Musico to 12 to 20 years and Joseph Morrison to 10 to 20 years.

“Punish the ones who had intent, but don’t punish the ones who were not going to hurt anyone,” Kala Musico said.

Pete Musico is Kala’s dad and Joseph Morrison is her brother-in-law. She says she does not believe they are a danger to society. She says before their trial, she didn’t think they would be found guilty because she believes she knows his intent.

Kala says her loved ones did do research on whether the governor could be subject to a citizens arrest. They shared the names of a sheriff and judge they thought might legally approve such an action with others. Kala says she doesn’t believe they ever intended to carry out a criminal kidnapping.

Legal experts say a citizens arrest of a governor due to alleged civil rights violations would not be legal. The appropriate path to justice is through a lawsuit if you think your civil rights have been violated.

She says her family is passionate about survival skills. Her dad and brother-in-law got in trouble because they invited an undercover agent to join them so they could learn tactical and explosives skills.

“The agent was teaching my brother and my dad how to do all these things, and they were just following the lead,” Kala said. “I feel like they were just trapped in this.”

The judge during the sentencing said there was evidence they supported terrorists.

“Pete Musico and Joe Morrison were the founding members of the Wolverine Watchmen,” Wilson said. “They had a goal of uniting anti-government individuals and using them to overthrow government.”

Kala Musico says she expects appeals to be filed.

