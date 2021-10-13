Watch

The Rebound West Michigan

Actions

Williamston parents upset about plan to give kids library cards

items.[0].image.alt
Mikayla Temple, WSYM, 2021.
Capital Area District Libraries library card.
Library Card
Posted at 8:26 AM, Oct 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-13 08:26:40-04

WILLIAMSTON, Mich. — Williamston Community Schools plans to give every student a library card for the Capital Area District Library, but a few parents are concerned that the initiative will give children access to inappropriate reading material.

The Student Success Initiative will automatically enroll every student for a library card unless parents choose to opt out.

“Every students gets library access so they can check out up to three books, magazines or audio books and then they get access to our research databases as well,” said Capital Area District Libraries Executive Director Scott Duimstra.

Williamston is not the first district to use this program.

“Our first school was in Webberville," Duimstra said, "And then we moved it around to every school in the Ingham Intermediate School District and Williamston is the last school to come on board.”

Duimstra said the program aims to help students succeed academically.

“Any student that uses the library can reinforce what they need for school," Duimstra said. "That’s why we have up to three books, magazines or audio books and then research databases because any of those tools can help them do anything in their research in the classroom.”

At the last school board meeting, some parents spoke out against the initiative, saying it gives children access to inappropriate reading material.
Christine McThoren has a student at Williamston High School and said she finds it "highly disturbing" and handed out copies of the book "Gender Queer: A Memoir."

“If you got to look at that if a little child or any child looks at that they can’t unsee that okay? A parent might find out after they look at that,” McThoren said at the meeting.

Duimstra said he understands the concern some parents may have because the libraries offer a wide variety of material for all ages. He encourages parents to be active participants in their children's use of the library.

“The thing that we talk about for parents is be an active participant when your child uses the library and they’ll use the library how you want them to use it," Duimstra said. "What we found for students that are using the student success cards they’re using it for materials that they want to check out.”

Williamston Superintendent Adam Spina said this collaboration "provides an excellent opportunity for families who are interested in gaining access to resources that can assist students in their studies."

Parents will be able to access their students' library accounts online to monitor what books they check out.

Parents have until Oct. 29 to opt out. The program will launch in early November.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

State of Education: Resources

Adjusting study habits during COVID-19 Allendale Public Schools Battle Creek Public Schools Black River Public School Byron Center Public Schools CDC Checklist for Parents CDC Guidelines for Reopening Schools Coopersville Area Public Schools East Grand Rapids Public Schools Return to Learning Plans Forest Hills Public Schools Comstock Park Public Schools Grand Haven Area Public Schools Grand Rapids Public Schools update on Return to School Plans Grandville Public Schools summer updates Greenville Public Schools Holland Public Schools Return-to-Learn updates Hudsonville Public Schools Return to School information Kalamazoo Public Schools Kentwood Public Schools Lowell Area Public Schools MI Safe Schools Roadmap Muskegon Public Schools National Institute for Excellence in Teaching Planning Guide for educators North Muskegon Public Schools Portage Public Schools Reusable cloth masks for kids Rockford Public Schools Special education guidance Spring Lake Public Schools update on reopening plan Student veterans and the G.I. Bill during COVID-19 West Ottawa Public Schools Wyoming Public Schools Zeeland Public Schools