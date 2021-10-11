Watch

Nearly 90% of Michigan State University students, staff vaccinated for COVID-19

Posted at 8:40 AM, Oct 11, 2021
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Nearly 90% of students, faculty and staff at Michigan State University have been vaccinated for COVID-19, according to university officials.

The school issued a requirement in July for everyone expected on campus this fall to be vaccinated by the end of August. Most of the approximately 67,000 students, faculty and staff have filled out a vaccine verification form.

The university received 4,339 requests for vaccine exemptions, of which 3,138 were approved and 224 were denied. Another 98 were denied but filed appeals, according to the Lansing State Journal.

MSU leaders have said that the university would offer few religious and medical exemptions.

“It is very encouraging to see so many of our campus community getting the COVID-19 vaccine,” MSU spokesperson Dan Olsen.

