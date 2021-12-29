Watch

Michigan State will return in-person spring semester

(File)
MSU
Posted at 2:16 PM, Dec 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-29 14:16:32-05

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State University still plans to return for in-person classes in January.

MSU President Samuel Stanley said in a campus email that university leaders have been reviewing data on COVID cases throughout the state and found the spread similar to what it was for the fall semester.

"Throughout this past semester, our campus protocols worked effectively and the classroom continues to be a safe environment for teaching and learning," Stanley wrote. "As such, we are continuing with our plans to start the spring 2022 semester in person on Jan. 10."

Stanley said they're taking precautions going into this next semester.

The university is requiring students, faculty and staff to be vaccinated and to receive a COVID booster shot if they're eligible, unless they're granted a religious, medical or online-only exemption.

Masks will still be required inside campus buildings.

Everyone returning to campus for the spring semester is encouraged to get a COVID-19 test.

According to the university's dashboard, 92.96 percent of the campus population is fully vaccinated. 82 new cases of COVID were reported the week of Dec. 20. The total number of cases since the dashboard launched in early August is 1,492.

Classes for the spring semester resume on Jan. 10.

