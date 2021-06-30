Michigan Legislature nears final OK of K-12 funding spike

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan lawmakers are nearing final approval of a $17.1 billion K-12 budget, one that would eliminate a longstanding base per-student funding gap among districts and boost overall funding by a substantial 10%.

The bill was advanced by the Senate on a nearly unanimous vote after changes were made Wednesday.

The Senate also unanimously passed a $1.7 billion spending bill that would fund revenue-sharing payments to municipalities and use federal COVID-19 relief aid to help hospitals and nursing homes facing financial struggles due to the pandemic.

The House could soon send the measures to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer for her expected signature.

