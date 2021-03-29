Menu

Michigan extends priority consideration deadline for student financial aid

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Steve Helber/AP
FILE: In this June 20, 2019, photo a student works in the library at Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, Va. Those who graduate college with student loans owe close to $30,000 on average, according to the most recent data from the Institute for College Access & Success. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Posted at 11:47 AM, Mar 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-29 11:47:55-04

LANSING, Mich. — Students who want to be given priority consideration for the state’s financial aid programs now have some extra time to complete their Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), the Michigan Department of Treasury said Monday.

Deadlines have now been extended until May 1, pushed back from the original March 1 deadline.

This application is a key step in applying for grants, scholarships and other forms of financial assistance.

Those received before May 1 will receive priority consideration for the Michigan Competitive Scholarship and the Michigan Tuition Grant.

“Completing the FAFSA should be on top of everyone’s list when applying for college financial aid,” said Robin Lott, executive director of the Treasury’s Office of Postsecondary Financial Planning. “We are hopeful that this deadline change will help families who have been faced with challenges during the pandemic. Please do not delay and complete this free application today.”

Students who wait to complete their FAFSA after the new May 1 deadline may not receive all the financial aid they could have been entitled to receive.

More information, including applications, can be found at www.fafsa.gov.

