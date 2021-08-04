MDHHS releases updated COVID-19 guidance for schools, recommends masks

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan health officials issued on Wednesday updated recommendations for schools designed to help prevent transmission of COVID-19 in school buildings.

Their goal is also to reduce disruptions to in-person learned, and to help protect vulnerable individuals and those who are not fully vaccinated, according to a news release.

The guidance was updated to reflect the most current recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on masking and prevention strategies to help schools operate more safely.

It includes guidance on assessing risk levels when making decisions about implementing layered prevention strategies against COVID-19.

“We are committed to ensure Michigan students and educators are safe in the classroom, including those who may not yet be vaccinated,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health at the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. “MDHHS is issuing this guidance to help protect Michiganders of all ages. We continue to urge all eligible residents to get the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible as it is our best defense against the virus and the way we are going to end this pandemic.”

The key strategies recommended by the CDC to keep schools safer include:

Promoting vaccination against COVID-19 for eligible staff and students

Universal indoor masking for all educators, staff, students and visitors to schools – regardless of vaccination status

Wearing masks on all public transportation, including school buses

Maintaining at least three feet of physical distance between students within classrooms

Screening testing to identify cases, including those without symptoms who may be contagious

Improving ventilation by opening multiple doors and windows, using child-safe fans to increase the effectiveness of open windows and making changes to the HVAC or air filtration systems

Avoiding crowded and/or poorly ventilated indoor activities and engaging in outdoor activities whenever possible

Open or crack windows in buses and other forms of transportation to improve air circulation, if doing so does not pose a safety risk

Promoting handwashing and covering coughs and sneezes

Encouraging students and staff to stay home if sick or having COVID-19 symptoms, and encouraging them – regardless of vaccination status – to get tested for the virus if they have symptoms or if in close contact with someone who has COVID-19

Contact tracing in combination with quarantine, collaborating with the local health department

Cleaning and disinfecting once a day

In addition, MDHHS says the following factors should be used when determining mitigation strategies: