Ionia Public Schools 'strongly recommends' masks as middle school sees 7 COVID-19 cases

IONIA, Mich. — Ionia Public Schools Superintendent Benjamin Gurk strongly recommends students and staff wear masks while in school.
Gurk reiterated the Ionia County Health Department’s recommendation in a letter to district families Sept. 1.
“At this time, this is particularly important at our middle school,” the letter said. “It is extremely important that anyone with COVID-19 symptoms stay home from school and contact a health care professional.”
Since Aug. 23, the district’s middle school has had seven individuals test positive for the coronavirus, and 34 middle school students were quarantined as of Sept. 1.
The middle school has increased its COVID-19 mitigation strategies, including:
- Assigned seats in classrooms
- Social distancing during individual and group work
- Using hand sanitizer to wash-in when entering rooms
- Sanitizing rooms throughout each day
- Sanitizing Chromebooks throughout each day
- Custodial teams cleaning high-touch areas throughout the day
- Assigned seats at lunch with rotation to balcony and gym under 15 minutes
- Added waiting areas in the morning to avoid congestion
- Strongly recommending that masks be worn while inside
Read the superintendent's full letter here:
IPS COVID 19 Letter September 1 2021 by WXMI on Scribd