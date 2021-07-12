Watch

The Rebound West Michigan

GRCC summer enrollment numbers above pre-pandemic levels

Steve Jessmore/Grand Rapids Community College
Campus scenics at Grand Rapids Community College week of 9/17/2018. Photos by Steve Jessmore/Steve Jessmore Photography
Campus scenics
Posted at 2:56 PM, Jul 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-12 14:56:51-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Summer enrollment at Grand Rapids Community College is up 7.1% from a year ago and up 5.9% from pre-pandemic levels, with many students taking advantage of state programs covering the cost of in-district tuition.

That’s according to data released by the college Monday.

GRCC’s second summer semester kicked off June 29 and fall semester classes start Aug. 30.

Most classes are on campus, with online options also available for many classes to accommodate home and work responsibilities, as well as learning preferences.

“As our region recovers from the pandemic, many people are looking to gain new skills to advance in their careers,” said Tina Hoxie, GRCC’s associate provost. “GRCC is affordable and accessible, especially with the opportunities created by state and local programs. We’re excited many people are taking their first steps back during our summer semester and can stay on-track by enrolling in fall classes.”

GRCC froze tuition rates for the 2021-22 academic year and is waiving online course fees through the fall semester.

The college is also changing its parking fee structure, allowing students to pay once a day, making it easier for students to attend classes and access services at the downtown campus.

Summer enrollment slipped about 1.1% during the pandemic year, but has rebounded, with 6,600 students taking classes.

About 1,500 students are attending summer classes through Futures for Frontliners and Michigan Reconnect – two state programs that cover in-district tuition costs.

