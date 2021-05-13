District keeps kids at home because of lack of bus drivers

MARSHALL, Mich. (AP) — Students in a southern Michigan school district are learning from home through Friday because of a lack of bus drivers.

Marshall Superintendent Randy Davis says many drivers have been quarantined because of COVID-19 exposure and there aren’t enough substitutes.

Davis says he chose virtual learning for the balance of the week to ensure that everyone has equal access.

He acknowledged that families had to arrange child care with little notice.

Marshall is in Calhoun County, east of Battle Creek.