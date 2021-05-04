Watch

Aquinas College plans return to in-person classes, traditional campus activities this fall

Aquinas College
Posted at 3:44 PM, May 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-04 15:44:21-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Aquinas College announced on Tuesday its plans to return to normal in-person classes and student activities for the Fall 2021 semester.

Activities will be planned responsibly and conducted “to the fullest extent possible” while complying with state health guidance, according to a news release.

In addition to face-to-face instruction, the college plans to return to a more traditional campus experience with in-person student activities, open on-campus housing, in-person athletics practices and competitions with spectators and alumni activities in person – including Homecoming.

“Aquinas College’s students are at the core of our mission, and our plan for fall centers around providing them with the best experience possible as safely as possible,” President Kevin G. Quinn said. “Health and safety will continue to be our priority, and we will adjust our plans as needed.”

Some of Aquinas College’s summer registration dates will be held virtually, but those scheduled later in the summer are expected to be held in-person.

New students will move in on Aug. 21, returning students will move in on Aug. 23, New Student Orientation will be held Aug. 22-24 and classes begin Aug. 25.

More detailed announcements about other traditional campus programs will be made in the future, college officials said.

In order to prepare for fall activities, the college anticipates a full return to on-campus work for all staff by July 6, contingent upon the state’s vaccination-based milestones.

Full plans for the return of staff will be provided to the campus community over the next few weeks.

“I am looking forward to seeing the energy, creativity and joy that comes from the relationships on our campus and the personal support that our faculty and staff provide to our students,” Quinn said. “That is what makes Aquinas unique.”

Aquinas College held in-person classes during the 2020-21 academic year, except during the statewide mandate to shift to virtual before Thanksgiving.

The college did not experience any classroom-related outbreaks.

