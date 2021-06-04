Michigan launches new tool to help employers fill open positions

(WXYZ) — The state is launching a new "back to work" effort to highlight programs and services to get employers to fill empty positions.

The Michigan Department of Labor and Opportunity has a new website, Michigan.gov/BackToWork, which centralizes programs and services to help employers fill job openings.

On top of that, Pure Michigan Talent Connect offers resources for businesses to connect with job seekers.

“As Michigan's economic outlook continues to improve, and we get back to a new normal, our administration is turning our attention to uplifting Michiganders and supporting businesses in getting back to work,” Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said. “We’re looking to the future. By providing tangible resources for businesses who need our immediate assistance after a challenging year, we ensure we build back even stronger.”

The state reinstated the work-search requirement for unemployment at the end of last month, but a shortage of workers is impacting businesses across the state and the country.

“Throughout this pandemic we have prioritized businesses talent needs, and we continue to be committed to ensuring every Michigander has an equal and accessible opportunity to postsecondary education that leads to a good-paying, in-demand career,” said LEO Acting Director Susan Corbin. “By providing employers with services to find and develop skilled talent, we create lasting change for every Michigander seeking a better life.”

