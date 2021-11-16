West Michigan Works! hosting virtual hiring event

WEST MICHIGAN — West Michigan Works! will hold a virtual hiring event Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Job seekers will have the opportunity to share their skills and qualifications directly with hiring managers and learn more about their open positions, according to a news release.

About 30 companies spanning Allegan, Ionia, Kent, Montcalm and Ottawa counties are looking to fill almost 100 positions.

“We understand that there’s a shift occurring in the current job market,” said Amy Lebednick, business solutions director at West Michigan Works!. “We’re here to support both employers and employees in finding mutually beneficial solutions that create new opportunities for growth and success.”

Manufacturing, administrative, skilled trades and health care roles will be represented in the event, with participating employers including Royal Technologies, Kerkstra Precast, Spectrum Communications, Perrigo, Coastal Careers, Convivial Brands ELC Inc and the Michigan Department of Corrections.

“Our virtual hiring events are an efficient platform for job seekers to connect with multiple employers and share their skills, experience and interests,” Lebednick said. “It’s also a great way to compare companies and benefits to find the opportunity that is the best match for them.”

Those interested in participating can find more information here.