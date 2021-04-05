DTE Energy Foundation grants help provide meals to families

DETROIT (AP) — More than $100,000 in grants have been awarded by the DTE Energy Foundation to help provide meals for Michigan families facing food insecurity during the coronavirus pandemic.

The funding is going to Feeding America West Michigan, Fishes & Loaves and Gleaners Community Food Bank.

Feeding America West Michigan near Grand Rapids will receive a $25,000 grant to fund 20 mobile food pantries.

Fish & Loaves food pantry will use its $25,000 grant, in part, to extend its hours and supplies to serve additional households.

Gleaners Community Food Bank will use a $55,000 grant to help support critical school food mobile distributions in Macomb County.