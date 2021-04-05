Watch

The Rebound West Michigan

Actions

DTE Energy Foundation grants help provide meals to families

items.[0].image.alt
file photo
New DTE Energy Logo 2019
Posted at 11:44 AM, Apr 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-05 11:44:29-04

DETROIT (AP) — More than $100,000 in grants have been awarded by the DTE Energy Foundation to help provide meals for Michigan families facing food insecurity during the coronavirus pandemic.

The funding is going to Feeding America West Michigan, Fishes & Loaves and Gleaners Community Food Bank.

Feeding America West Michigan near Grand Rapids will receive a $25,000 grant to fund 20 mobile food pantries.

Fish & Loaves food pantry will use its $25,000 grant, in part, to extend its hours and supplies to serve additional households.

Gleaners Community Food Bank will use a $55,000 grant to help support critical school food mobile distributions in Macomb County.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The Rebound West Michigan: Resources

Forest View Hospital (sponsor) Asian Pacific American Chamber of Commerce (Michigan) Choose Michigan Farmer Relief Fund Going Pro in Michigan Grand Rapids Chamber Rapid Response Fund Local First Michigan Apprenticeships Michigan Bureau of Labor Market Information and Strategic Initiatives Michigan Career Events Calender Michigan Career Explorer Michigan COVID-19 Mobility Solutions Grant Michigan Department of Treasury Michigan Economic Development Corporation Michigan Emergency Relief Fund nonprofit and cultural grants Michigan Labor Education and Training Michigan Northern Initiatives business loan Michigan Pathfinder student career planner Michigan PPE procurement and donation Michigan Rehabilitation Services Michigan Small Business Development Center Michigan Small Business Relief Program Michigan Strategic Fund Awardee Relief Initiative Michigan Tech Startup Stabilization Fund Michigan Training Connect Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency Employee FAQs Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency Employer FAQs Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency Toolkit for Claimants Michigan Veterans' Employment Services Michigan Works! Association Michigan Workforce Development Michigan Youth Employment Pure Michigan Talent Connect The Right Place Urban League of West Michigan U.S. Small Business Administration Michigan District Offices West Michigan Asian American Association