State offers emergency funds for low-income residents facing flood-related repairs

LANSING, Mich. — Low-income residents affected by recent flooding in Michigan may be eligible for emergency relief assistance through the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

The State Emergency Relief program provides immediate help to families and individuals facing conditions of “extreme hardship” or for emergencies that threaten health and safety, according to a news release Tuesday.

It’s available to eligible residents who need help with home repairs necessary to correct unsafe conditions and restore essential services.

Applicants must be the owner or purchaser of the home and meet other eligibility requirements – including income limits – to qualify.

“Flooding can be devastating – especially to households that lack the resources to fix unsafe conditions that can affect their families,” said Lewis Roubal, MDHHS chief deputy director for opportunity. “MDHHS is committed to assisting these families in paying for home repairs that are necessary due to flooding or other reasons.”

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has issued a state of emergency in Wayne County in response to flooding there.

More flooding is possible in other parts of the state, with flood warnings in Kent and Clinton counties in place until Thursday.

The lifetime maximum amount of funds available for non-energy related home repairs is $1,500 per household.

State Emergency Relief program assistance is available for repairs not covered by homeowner’s insurance for the basic house structure, hot water heater, septic/waste disposal system, doors/windows, extermination services, electrical, plumbing, roofs and wells.

Applications for the program can be found here.