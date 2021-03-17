Here are the top things you should spend your stimulus check on

Menu

The latest round of stimulus checks is already showing up in bank accounts, but before you start shopping, there are some things you should do first.
Posted at 7:16 AM, Mar 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-17 07:16:10-04

Kiplinger Personal Finance suggests there are three things you should do first.

  • Pay off high-interest debt, such as credit cards
  • Shore up your emergency fund so you are prepared for the next downturn
  • Put some in a 529 College Fund for the kids, or for your

Some critics say all this stimulus money will help certain retailers make even more money, while local stores struggle.

Kiplinger's final tip: Support local businesses near you, from boutiques to family-owned restaurants.

Experts say you can spend a bit, but pay down any bills you owe first. It's not as fun, but that way, you don't waste your money.

The Rebound West Michigan: Resources
Forest View Hospital (sponsor) Asian Pacific American Chamber of Commerce (Michigan) Choose Michigan Farmer Relief Fund Going Pro in Michigan Grand Rapids Chamber Rapid Response Fund Local First Michigan Apprenticeships Michigan Bureau of Labor Market Information and Strategic Initiatives Michigan Career Events Calender Michigan Career Explorer Michigan COVID-19 Mobility Solutions Grant Michigan Department of Treasury Michigan Economic Development Corporation Michigan Emergency Relief Fund nonprofit and cultural grants Michigan Labor Education and Training Michigan Northern Initiatives business loan Michigan Pathfinder student career planner Michigan PPE procurement and donation Michigan Rehabilitation Services Michigan Small Business Development Center Michigan Small Business Relief Program Michigan Strategic Fund Awardee Relief Initiative Michigan Tech Startup Stabilization Fund Michigan Training Connect Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency Employee FAQs Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency Employer FAQs Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency Toolkit for Claimants Michigan Veterans' Employment Services Michigan Works! Association Michigan Workforce Development Michigan Youth Employment Pure Michigan Talent Connect The Right Place Urban League of West Michigan U.S. Small Business Administration Michigan District Offices West Michigan Asian American Association