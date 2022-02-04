Raising Cane's chicken restaurant is coming to East Lansing

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Raising Cane's is coming to East Lansing.

"Raising Cane's is excited to bring its ONE LOVE quality chicken fingers to the Lansing area in late 2022," the company said in a statement. "We are still in the planning stages and hope to make an announcement soon on our first restaurant."

The general manager position is listed on the company's website. The location is on East Grand River Avenue and M.A.C. Avenue.

Raising Cane's was founded in Baton Rouge, Louisiana in 1996 and has since expanded to have 550 location in the U.S. and Middle East.

The company is known for their chicken tender meals that come with a side of coleslaw and Texas Toast, along with their Raising Cane's sauce.

The East Lansing location will be the first in Michigan.

