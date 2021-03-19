Puppy recovering from multiple fractures after Ring doorbell camera catches man throwing her

UTICA, Mich. (WXYZ) — Terrell Tomer Jr. tried to tell Utica Police that what he was doing was training his 11-month old French Bulldog mix. But that's not what the video from a Ring Doorbell camera showed.

Police said it was clearly "a dire situation for that poor animal."

When the small dog first appears on video, she's hitting the ground with such force that she takes a hard tumble. She gets up and moves swiftly out of camera range, but then you see a man is following behind her.

They both leave the camera's view and, when they reappear, the man is holding the dog in his hands near his chest and shoulder area. He then throws the dog into the air, violently.

The dog hitting the ground that time is not in camera view, but one can only imagine the harm she's suffering.

The homeowner where the Ring Doorbell camera was placed knew exactly what to do.

"They were horrified by what was going on," said Utica Police Chief Sean Coady. "They immediately made sure that they could get this information off to authorities to begin the investigation."

Utica Police Detective Greg Morabito was determined to locate the man and the dog, pounding the pavement in the neighborhood in the area of Van Dyke and M-59, trying to figure out where the man lived and then what vehicle he drove.

The veteran detective then waited hours for the suspect to return home.

Police said Terrell Tomer Junior allowed them inside his home where they found the puppy was clearing suffering from multiple injuries.

She had multiple jaw fractures, a spinal fracture, pelvic fractures, and a broken leg.

The dog is recovering in a new home where she's getting the care she needs and the love and attention she deserves.

Tomer has been charged with Torture of an Animal, which is a felony, and his bond has been set at $25,000 cash.

If you witness animal cruelty, please contact your local police department or animal control.

In Detroit, Michigan Humane also investigates cruelty and negligence. You can reach their cruelty team of investigators at 313-872-3401.

Be their voice.

