PROBLEM SOLVERS: Former drivers reportedly paid after GR trucking company's abrupt closure

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A former employee of a Grand Rapids trucking company that abruptly shut down says he received his last paycheck this week and believes a story the FOX 17 Problem Solvers aired helped him get it.

“I looked up who could help and y’all came to the top of the list on Google,” said David Whetstone. “I called you, you reacted quickly, and it’s been a blessing for all of us. We all thank you very much.”

In September, Sunset Logistics on the city’s southwest side closed. Former employees, like Whetstone, say it happened without notice and the company never issued their last paychecks or reimbursements for money held in escrow.

They contacted FOX 17 for help and on Wednesday, Whetstone emailed and said Sunset Logistics deposited his last paycheck on Tuesday. It amounts to just over $1,800.

According to him, several other employees received theirs too.

FOX 17 contacted the company’s president, Harvey “Buddy” Gainey III, and the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity, which investigates wage complaints, to try and verify those details but the Problem Solvers have not received an immediate response.

“Everybody’s already gone through the pain of not having their paycheck and having to find a new job and many people were off for a few weeks … so having this money helps alleviate the impact,” said Whetstone.