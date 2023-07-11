PRIME energy drink may face FDA investigation over high caffeine content

(WXYZ) — In today’s Health Alert, the popular energy drink PRIME is facing heavy criticism for its high caffeine content and kid-friendly flavors. The beverage has become popular among teens and preteens, despite the warning label stating it’s not recommended for kids under the age of 18.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has asked the FDA to look into the drink and wants a stronger warning for parents about the high levels of caffeine.

Senator Schumer has called the PRIME drink a “cauldron of caffeine.” And I get why. A 12-oz can has 200 milligrams of caffeine. That’s the equivalent of drinking six cans of Coke or two Red Bull energy drinks. It’s an awful lot of caffeine at once.

Unfortunately, the drink has become a hot commodity amongst kids. Partly because the beverage was founded by YouTube stars Logan Paul and KSI and because the advertising targets this group. But many parents are completely unaware of the high caffeine content and the effect it might have on their child.

So, what exactly is the health concern here? Isn’t caffeine just a stimulant? Well, it’s actually classified as a drug. Because caffeine stimulates the central nervous system. That’s why it makes you feel more awake, more energetic. But the downside is that too much caffeine can cause things like restlessness, dizziness, jitters, anxiety, upset stomach, nausea, dehydration, headache, insomnia, and a feeling of unhappiness. It can also impact the heart, causing a fast heart rate. Plus, once the caffeine rush is over, you end up crashing.

Is there a safe limit for caffeine for kids? Is there treatment for an overdose? Not according to the American Academy of Pediatrics. They say there is "no proven safe dose of caffeine for children” - and recommend that kids under the age of 12 avoid it. That includes beverages like coffee, tea, soda, and sports drinks. For kids older than 12, the group advises no more than 100 mg of caffeine a day.

Now, if your child does consume caffeine, please watch out for side effects. Remember kids are smaller than adults; therefore, a smaller amount can cause adverse effects. Symptoms of caffeine overdose include vomiting, high blood pressure, racing heart, and heart rhythm problems. It’s not uncommon for some kids to end up in the ER because of too much caffeine. And kids who have pre-existing health conditions like heart problems, anxiety, seizures, or migraines may be more at risk. Medical treatment can include intravenous fluids, supplements, or activated charcoal, which can stop caffeine from entering the gastrointestinal tract. So if anyone has any symptoms of caffeine overdose, you should seek medical advice.

