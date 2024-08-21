Trump's ex-White House press secretary talks reaching Republicans at DNC

Former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham didn't mince words about her former boss Donald Trump while speaking at the Democratic National Convention.

"He has no empathy, no morals and no fidelity to the truth," she told the crowd as she attempted to draw back the curtain on what it's like to be a close adviser to Trump.

Grisham, a Republican, spoke with Scripps News after addressing the crowd at the United Center in Chicago.

"I think it's really important for people to know who he really is," Grisham said, noting she hopes her experience with Trump will influence independents and Republicans.

If Trump wins, Grisham said she's worried that he would consolidate power and eliminate checks and balances in the federal government.

"I think he's trying to be an elected king," she said.

This is not the first time Grisham has spoken out against Trump. After resigning from her post at the White House after the riots on Jan. 6, 2021, she wrote a book about her experience.

In "I'll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw at the Trump White House," Grisham describes Trump as erratic and impulsive.

The book became a New York Times bestseller but also led to vocal criticism from the right, which felt like she betrayed the former president.

Grisham told Scripps News that she's been subjected to death threats from Trump supporters and expects more to come for speaking out ahead of the 2024 election.

"That's kind of par for the course," Grisham said.