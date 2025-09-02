Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Trump's use of National Guard during Los Angeles immigration protests is illegal, a judge rules

The judge in San Francisco did not require the remaining troops to be withdrawn, however.
Eric Thayer/AP
A protester taunts a line of California National Guard protecting a federal building in downtown Los Angeles.
A judge has ruled the Trump administration's use of National Guard troops during Southern California immigration enforcement protests is illegal.

Judge Charles Breyer ruled Tuesday that President Donald Trump's administration violated federal law by sending troops to accompany federal agents on immigration raids. The judge in San Francisco did not require the remaining troops to be withdrawn, however.

California sued, saying the troops sent to Los Angeles over the summer were violating a law that prohibits military enforcement of domestic laws.

Lawyers for the Republican administration have argued the Posse Comitatus Act doesn't apply because the troops were protecting federal officers, not enforcing laws. They say the troops were mobilized under an authority that allows the president to deploy them.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.

