Trump administration reverses font change meant to aid readers with disabilities

The Trump administration is making changes to official State Department documents, starting with the typeface used in government communications.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio issued an order Tuesday requiring the State Department to stop using the Calibri font and return to Times New Roman for all official documents.

The move reverses a 2023 decision by the Biden administration to switch to Calibri based on recommendations from internal diversity and disability groups. According to a cable sent to U.S. diplomatic posts reported by The New York Times, the font change is intended to "restore decorum and professionalism to the department's written work."

Calibri is considered more accessible for people with reading difficulties due to its simpler letter shapes and wider spacing between characters. Accessibility advocates had praised the Biden administration's adoption of the font for making government documents easier to read for individuals with dyslexia and other reading challenges.

The typeface change represents one of the early policy shifts as the new administration takes office and begins implementing changes across federal agencies.

