Ukraine denies Russian claims of drone attack on Putin's residence

Ukrainian officials are pushing back against Russian allegations that Ukraine attempted to attack one of Vladimir Putin's homes, calling the claims "fake" and part of Russia's typical tactics to undermine peace efforts.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said Russia has provided no credible evidence to support allegations that Ukraine was behind the purported attack on Putin's residence. The alleged incident was part of what Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov described as a barrage of 91 drones fired by Ukraine overnight.

Sybiha said these are fake claims and right out of Russia's playbook, describing it as a signature tactic.

Ukrainian officials widely view the Russian allegations as an attempt to derail ongoing peace negotiations.

Moscow has characterized the alleged attack differently. Lavrov called it "a reckless act of state terrorism conducted by Kiev," while the Kremlin said the incident provides grounds to harden Russia's position in future peace talks.

Sybiha also criticized several international players, including India and Pakistan, for expressing concerns about the alleged attacks while remaining silent when Ukrainian government buildings have been targeted in the past.

European leaders discuss peace prospects

Meanwhile, European leaders are meeting to discuss Ukraine's peace plan, with some expressing cautious optimism about progress.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said "peace is on the horizon," though he acknowledged it's "far from a 100% done deal." His comments reference recent statements from President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and President Donald Trump, who said after their weekend meeting in Florida that they had achieved over 90% alignment on a 20-point peace plan.

Tusk indicated that major decisions will be needed in January, suggesting increased diplomatic activity in the coming weeks.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen described recent discussions as productive, noting conversations about Ukraine's potential EU accession, which she called essential for its long-term security guarantees.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said the meetings represented an effort to advance the peace process, but emphasized that transparency and honesty is needed on all sides.

Given the ongoing war of words over the alleged drone attack, such transparency appears to be in short supply.