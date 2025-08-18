Republican Gov. Phil Scott declines request to send Vermont's National Guard to DC

Vermont's Republican Governor Phil Scott declined a request from the federal government to send his state's National Guard soldiers to Washington, D.C. to assist with President Donald Trump's controversial efforts to stop crime in the city.

According to Vermont Public, Scott turned down a preliminary inquiry from the Pentagon to send "a few dozen" soldiers to the capital city.

Last week, President Trump signed an executive order to take control of Washington's police department and activated hundreds of National Guard troops in an effort to combat crime and homelessness in the city — something the president claimed is out of control despite statistics showing that violent crime is lower in the city compared to recent years.

Scott's chief of staff reportedly told Vermont Public that "the governor just does not support utilizing the guard for this purpose, and does not view the enforcement of domestic law as a proper use of the National Guard.”

States like West Virginia, South Carolina and Ohio sent members of their National Guard to the city after receiving the request from the federal government.

"West Virginia is proud to stand with President Trump in his effort to restore pride and beauty to our nation's capital," West Virginia's Republican Governor Patrick Morrisey said.

With the additional troops, the estimated combined number of National Guard soldiers in Washington is around 1,500.

Crime and homelessness are issues President Trump has frequently criticized, calling Washington, D.C., unsafe and poorly managed. However, opponents of the Trump administration's policies on homelessness argue that it doesn't address the root problem.

The National Alliance to End Homelessness called the action "cruel" and "inhumane," noting that it could further exacerbate the challenges faced by those without shelter.