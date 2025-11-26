President Trump is still looking for solutions to Ukraine's war and American healthcare

President Donald Trump will be spending Thanksgiving at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida. But a full plate of challenges awaits him back in Washington on the other side of the holiday.

Chief among them: What will come next in a plan to end the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia?

"We're having good talks," President Trump said aboard Air Force One on Tuesday. "We started with Russia. We're having some talks with Russia. Ukraine is doing well. I think they're pretty happy about it. I'd like to see it end, and we won't know for a little while, but we'll, we're making progress."

The president pushed an expected meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and said he hopes to meet with both him and Russian President Vladimir Putin "Only when the deal to end this war is final or in its final stages."

Trump says special envoy Steve Witkoff will head to Russia next week and Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll will meet with Ukrainians to continue efforts toward a lasting peace.

Meanwhile, the future of an attempt to reach a deal a health care deal is still unclear.

Premiums are set to go up next year for millions of Americans who rely on Affordable Care Act subsidies.

President Trump said Tuesday he might be open to extending those credits while working on a more comprehensive fix for the high cost of healthcare.

"I'd rather not extend them at all. It may be some kind of an extension may be necessary to get something else done," the president said.

Senate Republicans promised to hold a vote on extending those subsidies next month as part of the deal to reopen the government, but there's no guarantee of a similar vote in the House of Representatives before the credits are set to expire at the end of the year.

RELATED STORY | White House circulates a plan to extend Obamacare subsidies as Trump pledges health care fix