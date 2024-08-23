RFK Jr. files paperwork to withdraw name from the Arizona ballot

Third-party presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has filed paperwork to have his name withdrawn from the Arizona ballot, the secretary of state’s office has confirmed to Scripps News.

This comes just a day before Kennedy is scheduled to address the nation about what his campaign called a "present historical moment and his path forward."

RELATED STORY | RFK Jr. to speak Friday amid speculation he'll drop independent presidential bid and support Trump

There is growing speculation that he could announce he's dropping out of the 2024 presidential race and throwing his support behind Republican presidential nominee and former President Donald Trump.

Earlier this week, Kennedy running mate Nicole Shanahan said in a podcast interview on "Impact Theory" that Kennedy was looking for the most effective way of preventing Vice President Kamala Harris from winning in November. Shanahan went on to propose two potential scenarios for moving forward, one of which would be for Kennedy to end his campaign and endorse Trump.

RELATED STORY | Judge rules against RFK Jr. in fight to be on New York’s ballot

According to an average of polls from the website 538, Kennedy had his polling numbers drop after President Joe Biden dropped out of the race. He now is averaging 4.9% in national polls, behind Harris who is at 46.7% and Trump who is at 43.8%.

No independent candidate has won any Electoral College votes since 1968.