Police respond to Two robberies in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, MICH. — Police say they responded to a call about a robbery at an unnamed business on South Westnedge Avenue at around 5p.m. October 23.

The clerk says the suspect came into the building with their gun point, demanding money from the cash register.

The clerk then ran to the back of the store and the robber left the store with no money.

Kalamazoo police then responded to another robbery where the suspect, who appears to be the same person, ran away with an unknown amount of cash.

No one was injured during the incidents and the person has not yet been identified.

Anyone having information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at (269) 488-8911 or Silent Observer at 343-2100

