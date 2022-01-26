Police: Drunk driver runs over 50 mailboxes in Williamston

WILLIAMSTON, Mich. — Police say a drunk driver ran over approximately 50 mail boxes in Williamston on Monday night.

The driver was arrested around 10:50 p.m. in the neighborhood that is located near the corner of Williamston Road and Linn Road, according to the Williamston Police Department.

“Out of the 100 homes in the subdivision, you know they got half of the mailboxes," said neighborhood resident David Bouck, who went outside when it happened.

Luisa Wiewgorra, Fox 47 News Mailbox in Williamston



The driver is facing multiple charges, including suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

“I saw the car, red van, just kind of drove up into the yard and knocked over my mailbox and then drove back out. It looked very deliberate, you know, like they were aiming for it," said Jason Mccallister.

He said that the Williamston Post Office is holding back the mail right now for people who don't have a mailbox and that residents can pick it up.

“About 10:30 last night, my wife and I were watching television and then we heard this loud clanking noise," Bouck said.

Luisa Wiewgorra, Fox 47 News Williamston neighborhood



Bouck's mailbox is still standing, but he is still upset.

“I’m going, first of all, why would anybody do that? I don’t understand malicious destruction at all," Bouck said.

The Williamston Police Department is still looking for witnesses and possibly people who might have recorded the destruction on their security cameras. If your mailbox was damaged, the Williamston Police are asking you to contact them at 517-655-4222 as they are trying to estimate the damage.

