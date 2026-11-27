OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — For years, a Spring Lake woman has been making spirits bright during the holiday season — one shoebox at a time.

Pat Flemming leads a shoebox ministry at her church, First Baptist Church of Spring Lake, that has helped thousands of children around the world experience the joy of Christmas.

FOX 17 reporter Janice Allen has more of Flemming's incredible work in the community in the video below:

Spring Lake woman brings 'joy of Christmas' to thousands of children worldwide, one shoebox at a time

Inside those little boxes, Flemming found something much bigger: a new sense of purpose after losing her husband to kidney cancer.

"I felt so terribly alone and lonely and unsure of what to do with my life," Flemming said. "I was only 62, too young to retire, too old to find a new job... and after he died, it was like, 'Okay, now what?'"

Flemming found the answer at her brother's church, with a shoebox ministry to benefit Samaritan's Purse and Operation Christmas Child. The bright red and green boxes are stuffed full of gifts for children in need overseas.

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"Once I found shoe boxes, I went, 'Holy cow! I'm busy. I can do a lot. I can help a lot of kids,'" Flemming said.

When she moved to Spring Lake, she brought that passion with her, creating a shoebox ministry at First Baptist Church.

"First year was 2017, and we packed 249 shoe boxes. Most of the items were provided by money from me," Flemming said.

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This year, the growth was dramatic.

"We packed 5,650. That's an amazing growth in just that short time," Flemming said.

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Loaded into cartons, there's more than enough to fill an entire semi truck. Inside are school supplies, hygiene items and small gifts chosen to bring a smile to a child's face.

"We try to include a lot of toys," she explained. "We make sure that it's a fun-filled box that they will cherish."

Each box is packed with love and a prayer.

"They learn the gospel. They learn who Jesus is, and then they're given the shoebox as a tangible evidence of Jesus' love," Flemming said.

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It's become a team effort in more ways than one. Flemming's church and the community pitch in year after year, collecting and crafting custom gifts. Her second husband personally weaves together strips of old T-shirts into hundreds of homemade jump ropes.

"It breaks my heart that there's children living in such poverty, but it gives me such joy to provide things for at least one child at a time," Flemming said.

For Flemming, it's a simple reminder this season that it's truly better to give than receive.

"I don't plan on stopping until God says, 'Hey, you're not doing this anymore,'" Flemming said. "What that should tell people is that, you're never too old to serve."

Flemming says they hold a packing party every year on the first Saturday of November, starting at 9 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Spring Lake. She has also begun the process to create an official nonprofit, called Team Flemming, to expand her efforts.

Learn more about Operation Christmas Child here.

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As the FOX 17 and Lake Michigan Credit Union Pay it Forward Persons of the Month, Flemming receives a $250 prize.

Know someone who should be featured next month? Nominate them here.

Meet Brandyn and Holly Polmateer, our October 2026 Pay it Forward Persons of the Month.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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