Pay it Forward Spotlight: Lowell firefighter Tony Ellis

LOWELL, Mich. — A Lowell firefighter who dedicates his life to serving his community in multiple ways has been recognized with FOX 17's Pay It Forward Spotlight Award for February.

Tony Ellis, a four-year veteran of the Lowell Fire Department, was selected for the honor after being nominated for his tireless commitment to making his community stronger and safer.

In addition to being a paid on-call firefighter, Ellis has been a teacher for 27 years, instructing shop class, welding, woodworking, and even producing a television show every other day. He also serves on the Lowell City Planning Commission.

Lowell Fire Chief Cory Velzen calls Ellis a "Swiss Army knife" for his versatility and willingness to help.

"He demonstrates that in his daily life, everything he does through the school system, helping out in the city and anything down here," he said. "Tony is the guy that usually raises his hand says, 'Yeah, pick me. I'll be there. I'll help you out. No problem, Chief.'"

When asked about his motivation for taking on so many roles, Ellis explained it simply comes down to making efficient use of his time.

"I am single, no kids at home anymore, and I have to find a lot of things to do in my spare time," Ellis explained. When asked if he enjoys his work he said, "I do. I really do. I enjoy giving back to the city, the community, in tons of ways, as many ways as I can."

One of the spotlight nominations praised Ellis for putting others first and dedicating his time, leadership and service to making his community stronger and safer for all.

"That is very humbling," Ellis said upon receiving the recognition.

Ellis however, turned the spotlight back on the people around him and his fellow firefighters.

"Everybody's looking out for each other, and no one's gonna let anybody fall between the cracks and it's nice to work for something like that," Ellis said.

Chief Velzen echoed that sentiment, calling it a tremendous opportunity to honor not just Ellis, but all of their firefighters.

"All of them, they're all good people. I think that's the best part about the job, working with people, working in the community, making a difference in people's lives," Velzen said.

The Lowell community has an opportunity to meet and greet Ellis and the rest of the fire department at its annual pancake breakfast. The event is open to the public on March 28 from 7 to 11 a.m.

