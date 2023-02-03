Papa John’s has a new pizza with crispy cheese on the bottom

Papa John’s is taking the idea of a cheese pizza to a new level with its latest menu item.

The new Crispy Parm Pizza may look like a typical pie with sauce, cheese and toppings — but once you flip it over, you’ll find a surprise: more cheese! The pizza is made with Papa Johns’ thin crust coated with a blend of shredded Parmesan and Romano cheeses that’s baked on the bottom to create “the perfect amount of crunch.”

“At Papa Johns, we pride ourselves on our dedication to innovation. For this product, we set our sights on one of the most fundamental pizza ingredients — cheese,” said Kimberly Bean, VP of menu strategy and calendar planning for Papa Johns, in a press release. “We have taken cheese where we’ve never had it before — flipping the pizza over and putting it underneath the crust. In doing so, we are providing consumers with more ability to customize their pizza experience, while also enjoying a unique and surprising twist on a fan-favorite meal.”

Topped with cheese and one topping of your choice, the pie is finished with Italian seasoning. It is available nationwide now for a limited time.

Papa Johns

Papa Johns is also adding a new flavor of wings to the menu, which it suggest pairing with the Crispy Parm Pizza.

The hot lemon pepper wings are oven-roasted and hand-tossed in a spicy “lemon-zesty” sauce. Priced at at $6.99, they will be available beginning Feb. 6.

Don’t have a Papa Johns near you? Me either! That doesn’t mean we shouldn’t be allowed to enjoy cheese-on-the-bottom pizza, however.

King Arthur Baking has instructions on how to add cheese to the bottom of a homemade pizza and which cheeses work best. Spoiler: It’s Parmesan (or a similar hard cheese like Romano or Asiago).

What are your favorite pizza toppings?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.