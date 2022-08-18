Oxford Community Schools share Three Year Recovery Plan as they prepare for new school year

OXFORD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Cameron McCarthy says before November 30, 2021, he had never heard his brother cry.

“Walk out and my brother is crying on my mom’s shoulder. I could tell he was hurt,” said McCarthy.

His brother’s friend, Justin Shilling, is one of four students who lost their lives in the mass shooting at Oxford High.

Then they found out a school security guard allegedly told investigators she witnessed a student with a gun and Justin bleeding in the bathroom and thought it was part of a drill.

“After we heard about the one lady who thought it was a drill, you could tell my brother wasn’t happy. He was in his room for a while,” said McCarthy.

He and his friend Reece Boerscema say the school has provided valuable safety training and improved security, but they want more done. They want more and if possible more effective metal detectors. They want security guards trained in active combat, ready to put their lives on the line.

“If that were to happen again, they could get the person who is causing it,” said Reece.

“We have kept Hana, Tate, Madisyn, and Justin in our thoughts and prayers as we developed these plans and will continue to do so going forward,” said Ken Weaver, Superintendent of Oxford Community Schools during a Tele Town Hall on Monday.

During the Tele Town Hall, the superintendent and other school leaders shared what they call a three-year recovery plan that addresses academics, mental health support, and security measures.

“Some of these strategies include weapons detection kiosks, a weapons detection dog, and private security services,” Jill Lemond, Assistant Superintendent of Safety & School Operations said during the Town Hall, which you can see here.

“The security we have is not enough,” said Carrie Boerscema, Reece’s Mom.

Carrie Boerscema says she thinks more and better technology and security personnel are needed, relative to what is planned.

The school district says there will be community engagement as the plan moves forward. You can read more about the plan here.

