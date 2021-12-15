Watch

Actions

Oxford Community Schools closed the rest of the week after concerns of threat

items.[0].image.alt
Oxford Community Schools
Oxford Community Schools
Posted at 10:05 PM, Dec 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-14 22:05:27-05

OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Oxford Community Schools said all its school buildings will be closed the rest of the week after a threat was made Monday toward the middle school.

The threat forced the district to close Tuesday.

District officials said law enforcement had cleared K- 8, Bridges and Crossroads school buildings to reopen Wednesday. But district officials said the community expressed concerns about the threat and do not feel safe to return.

“This has caused us to pause and consider the current needs and emotional well-being of our school community,” the district said in its announcement.

Parents were asked to check their email for more information from Oxford Community Schools.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time