Oscars 2023: How you can watch the Best Picture nominees

(WXYZ) — The Oscars – Hollywood's biggest night – are on Sunday and you can watch the awards right here on Channel 7.

In all, there are 10 different films up for Best Picture, and you can still watch them all ahead of the Oscars on Sunday night.

It would take you a combined 23 hours and 51 minutes to watch all of the best picture nominees before the awards show, so if you want to do it, you'll have to commit some time.

Below are details on each film and how you can stream it.

All Quiet on the Western Front - 2:23 runtime

Malte Grunert, Producer

"Told from the perspective of 17-year-old German soldier Paul Bäumer (Felix Kammerer), Berger’s film begins three years into World War I — then the most brutal and bloody conflict in human history. As you can see in the trailer above, Paul and his friends leave school bolstered by propaganda and dreams of glory and join the army, confident in victory. But the reality of trench warfare is more like a nightmare as they are plagued by rain, mud and surrounded by terrifying, constant death."

The film is available to stream on Netflix

Avatar: The Way of Water - 3:12 runtime

James Cameron and Jon Landau, Producers

"Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, “Avatar: The Way of Water” begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure. Directed by James Cameron and produced by Cameron and Jon Landau, the film stars Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement and Kate Winslet."

Avatar is only available in theatres

The Banshees of Inisherin - 1:54 runtime

Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin and Martin McDonagh, Producers

"Two lifelong friends find themselves at an impasse when one abruptly ends their relationship, with alarming consequences for both of them."

The Banshees of Inisherin is available to stream on HBO Max

Elvis - 2:39 runtime

Baz Luhrmann, Catherine Martin, Gail Berman, Patrick McCormick and Schuyler Weiss, Producers

"ELVIS is an epic, big-screen spectacle from Warner Bros. Pictures and visionary, Oscar-nominated filmmaker Baz Luhrmann that explores the life and music of Elvis Presley, starring Austin Butler and Oscar winner Tom Hanks."

Elvis is available to stream on HBO Max

Everything Everywhere All at Once - 2:19 runtime

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert and Jonathan Wang, Producers

"Directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, collectively known as Daniels, the film is a hilarious and big-hearted sci-fi action adventure about an exhausted Chinese American woman (Michelle Yeoh) who can't seem to finish her taxes."

Everything Everywhere All at Once is available to stream on Showtime or Paramount+

The Fabelmans - 2:31 runtime

Kristie Macosko Krieger, Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner, Producers

"Inspired by Steven Spielberg's own childhood, rediscover the magic of movies in The Fabelmans, a coming-of-age story about a young man uncovering a shattering family secret and the power of film and imagination to help us see the truth about ourselves and each other. With a star-studded cast featuring Michelle Williams, Paul Dano, Seth Rogen, Gabriel LaBelle, and Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans tells a timeless tale of heartbreak, healing, and hope for the dreamer inside all of us."

The Fabelmans is available for rent or purchase on several platforms

Tár - 2:38 runtime

Todd Field, Alexandra Milchan and Scott Lambert, Producers

"Starring Cate Blanchett as iconic musician Lydia Tár, TÁR examines the changing nature of power, its impact and durability in our modern world."

Tár is available to stream on Peacock

Top Gun: Maverick - 2:11 runtime

Tom Cruise, Christopher McQuarrie, David Ellison and Jerry Bruckheimer, Producers

"After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of TOP GUN graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: “Rooster,” the son of Maverick’s late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka “Goose.”

Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it."

Top Gun: Maverick is available to stream on Paramount+

Triangle of Sadness - 2:20 runtime

Erik Hemmendorff and Philippe Bober, Producers

"In Ruben Östlund’s wickedly funny Palme d’Or winner, social hierarchy is turned upside down, revealing the tawdry relationship between power and beauty. Celebrity model couple, Carl (Harris Dickinson) and Yaya (Charlbi Dean), are invited on a luxury cruise for the uber-rich, helmed by an unhinged boat captain (Woody Harrelson). What first appeared instagrammable ends catastrophically, leaving the survivors stranded on a desert island and fighting for survival."

Triangle of Sadness is available for rent or purchase on several platforms

Women Talking - 1:44 runtime

Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner and Frances McDormand, Producers

"The women of an isolated religious community grapple with reconciling their reality with their faith. Though the backstory, we see a community of women come together to figure out how they might move forward together to build a better world for themselves and their children. Stay and fight or leave. They will not do nothing."

Women Talking is available for rent or purchase on several platforms