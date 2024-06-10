One dead, another injured in small plane crash in Bridgewater Township

BRIDGEWATER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — One person has died and another has been life-flighted to the hospital after a plane crash in Bridgewater Township, south of Ann Arbor.

Michigan State Police, the National Transportation Safety Board, and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the small plane crash in rural Washtenaw County.

MSP says the single-engine plane crashed around 1:10 p.m. Monday south of US-12 and west of Lima Center Road in Bridgewater Township.

Information from online flight trackers shows the plane, a Piper PA-28 registered to Silvered Wings LLC out of Howell, took off from Ann Arbor Municipal Airport.

MSP says two people, a flight instructor and a student, were on board for a training flight at the time of the crash. Their names have not yet been released.