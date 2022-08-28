Oakland County mother & daughter release new book encouraging individuality

(WXYZ) — Authors, creators and mother and daughter duo, Miqua and Chace Chapman, have released “Stop Calling Me Weird, ” a book and creative activity journal for children of all ages.

"Stop Calling Me Weird" tells the story of a kid name Zoe who doesn't like or want to be called weird. The book comes with an 80 page activity journal. Both are designed to promote literacy and creativity.

Miqua, an elementary school teacher and Chace, a 9th grade student in Oakland County, both saw a need for children to feel safe being themselves in school and at home. Being called weird can have a negative effect on some children and make them feel odd. It can also cause alienation. Miqua and Chace want to change that. “Its okay to be different," says Chapman, who adds, "that’s what makes you unique! That’s what makes you special. That’s what makes you….YOU!”

"Stop Calling Me Weird" is available at www.themotioncrate.com and on Amazon.