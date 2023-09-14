'NSYNC will release their first single in more than 2 decades

'NSYNC is Bringin' Da Noise this month with the first newly released single in more than 20 years.

The song, titled "Better Place," was announced Thursday, with parts of the song being featured in the new movie trailer for "Trolls Band Together."

The upcoming single marks an official reunion for 'NSYNC, following their surprise appearance at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, where they presented the first trophy of the night.

Lance Bass, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone, Chris Kirkpatrick and Justin Timberlake received a warm welcome at the Prudential Center Tuesday, their first onstage reunion since the 2013 VMA show, where Timberlake received the Video Vanguard Award, but it left many fans wanting more.

Now, their wishes are coming true, as the full song will be released Sept. 29 from RCA Records with Timberlake as the main vocalist. This will be 'NSYNC's first musical release since the 2002 "Girlfriend" remix.

In the latest installment in the Trolls franchise, Timberlake is set to play Branch again, alongside Anna Kendrick as Poppy, as he reunites with his brothers to get their childhood boy band back together. However, his brothers' characters will not be voiced by 'NSYNC members.

"Trolls Band Together," produced by Universal Pictures and DreamWorks Animation, is scheduled for a theatrical release on Nov. 17.

While you wait for the full song to be released, you can listen to a snippet on ‘NSYNC’s YouTube page.

SEE MORE: Taylor Swift wins big at VMAs; 'NSYNC appears together

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com