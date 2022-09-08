Nine days out from the 2022 North American International Auto Show and this is year is something special

DETROIT (WXYZ) — We are nine days out from the North American International Auto Show and boy is it different.

Not just because it is being held at the end of summer in September, but also because it's inside and outside.

‘This is not your granddad's auto show of old’ has been the tone WXYZ’s Carolyn Clifford has been hearing today after heading to Huntington Place, home of the 2022 North American Auto Show.

This 2022 North American Auto Show is Motor City special and has something for everyone.

If you love exotic cars, they've got you covered, if you love big Ram trucks, you can not just get inside one, but you can feel like you are on a mountain.

If you're a mom with a family on a budget they've got you covered too.

“I think it's a cool idea,” said Kevin Oxenreiter.

If you're the ultimate car guy or gal this 2022 North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) in Detroit is ushering in a new era.

WXYZ’s Carolyn Clifford asked, “You're a car guy, right?

“I am,” said Oxenreiter.

“Do you love this concept of having the car show indoors and outdoors?” asked Clifford.

“I sure do,” said Oxenreiter.

Gone are the days of trudging through the snow. Instead, this automobile extravaganza will offer you quite the experience both inside and out.

“This one is called Bronco Mountain and you can ride this track like you're heading up a mountain,” said Frank Buscemi, spokesperson for NAIAS. “A dinosaur and Off-Road Vehicle Encounter will also be set up.”

Right beyond the doors of Huntington Place, you can head high into the sky on this two-person drone.

“Here we're going an air mobility display where you can get on what appears to be a snowmobile type vehicle.

Jeep lovers know about their love for the duck. If you get a small one left at your Jeep, it shows your Jeep is really cool. So, the world's largest rubber duck one will be on display right outside on the grass and Hart Plaza this will be transformed into a family fun day with food trucks plus, a monster truck throwdown going on daily.

“That's nice, that’s really nice for the kids and family,” said Courtney Jones, mother of two looking forward to the auto show.

They are busy working around the clock to get these displays up and running by next week and what a bonus for the downtown restaurants who really took a hit during the pandemic and now this will bring in business and the hotels are booked as well.

Plus, they're going to have entertainment. Comedian Chris Rock will be doing three shows downtown and President Joe Biden will be visiting the auto show so Detroit will once again be in the national spotlight.