NFL fans, community leaders and special guests from Detroit to announce draft picks

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The NFL draft is a week away from touching down in Detroit.

As small businesses gear up for the influx of crowds, community members are also getting ready to play a role on the draft main stage.

The NFL has tapped several fans, community leaders, and special guests to announce draft picks on the main stage.

Travis Peters with Green Thumbz Consulting is one of the Detroiters who will get a bit of the spotlight come Saturday, April 27.

"This is huge, monumental. I wish my parents were here. God, bless them, rest their souls," said Peters.

Peters, who is a military veteran, says the idea to start his own organization came when he faced challenges acclimating back into real life when he returned home from serving. Peters says his experiences began to alter his ability to show up for his family and work forcing him to leave his job as a mail carrier.

With his back against the wall, Peters came up with the idea to start an urban farm on the city's west side: Green Boots Urban Farm.

"It’s a place for veterans. We want you to come up if you’re having trouble sustaining yourself, your family, and if you have a green thumb this is one way that you can try," said Peters.

The Urban Farm is now a place where veterans are able to use horticulture as a method of therapy and help increase access to healthy foods for themselves and other community members. That mission is now bringing Peters to the main stage at the NFL draft.

Watch a timelapse of the latest stage construction and system testing:

Timelapse shows lights & screens being tested on NFL Draft stage

The 53-year-old says he was hand-selected to announce a draft pick on Saturday for his favorite team the Pittsburgh Steelers. The opportunity came after he made contact with the league to host an event at his farm.

Next week, as part of the NFL Inspire Change social justice initiative, the NFL and S.H.I.E.L.D 1, will present Green Boots with a GroShed. S.H.I.E.L.D. 1 is a non-profit started by NFL players to accelerate economic mobility in under-resourced communities. The GroShed will be used to help grow produce in cold-weather climates. Several NFL legends and players are expected to be a part of the event.

The event will take place at 13500 Southfield Rd in Detroit on Thursday, April 25th from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The community leader says taking the draft stage is a priceless moment he’s excited to share with his family.

"For them to see this is beyond words, a father's dream come true, where it gives a sense of pride, where I’ve shown my children. They’ve seen the vacant lot and what it’s grown to and they’re in amazement as well," said Peters.