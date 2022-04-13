Zeeland restaurant consumed by flames overnight

ZEELAND, Mich. — A fire broke out sometime around 11:00 p.m. Tuesday at the Community Restaurant located on the 400 block of East Main Avenue in Zeeland, with flames visible through the roof.

A statement was posted on the restaurants Facebook page on Wednesday morning:

To our friends, coworkers, family, customers, we are devastated to inform you that Community Restaurant had a fire tonight and the building is a total loss. We are in shock and have no idea what our future holds, but also thankful that the fire happened after hours with no one in the building and there were no injuries or worse. At this time there are many questions but until there is an investigation we can not speculate as to the cause. We ask for your prayers for everyone affected as this will no doubt be a hard time in the weeks and months to come. Thank you so much EVERYONE for all your support, help, and encouragement over the past 2 years since we took over, and a massive THANK YOU for all the fire departments and emergency workers for your work and effort.

The cause and extent of the fire have not yet been confirmed. No injuries have been reported at this time.

