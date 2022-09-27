Yes, fall allergies have been bad this year, and climate change could make them worse

Autumn has arrived, but if you suffer from season allergies, a change in season may just be a change of sources of discomfort.

According to the CDC, as many as 60 million Americans each year suffer from seasonal allergies.

Ragweed is the most common allergen plaquing folks in metro Detroit, followed by grass pollen.

Dr. Christopher Isham says allergies are your body’s overactive immune response to harmless irritants.

What's causing fall allergies? Local doctor explains

"That causes a cascade of effects culminating in symptoms of allergies like excessive mucus production, nasal congestion and itchy eyes," Isham said.

There is a familiar rhythm to allergies. Tree pollen in early sping, grass pollen in the late spring, and weed pollen starting in August.

The timing and severity of an allergy season vary from year to year because of the weather.

According to the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology Tree, grass and ragweed pollen thrive on cool nights and warm days

Mold spores happen in heat and high humidity, and the best conditions for light allergies are a day with no wind. Airborne allergens are grounded.

On the other hand - when it’s windy and warm, pollen counts soar. Researchers say climate change is leading to more pollen in the air we breathe and tough seasons like this one.

"We see that allergy symptoms are getting progressively worse and more severe each season," Isham said.

To lessen allergy impact, start taking over-the-counter medication before your allergy symptoms kick in. Keep your windows closed to keep pollen out, and shower and change your clothes when coming in from outside. If allergies are really bad, grab one of those N95 masks.

if the over-the-counter medications don't work, it might be time to talk to your doctor about allergy shots or under-the-tongue tablets that can help strengthen your immune system.

When do you stop taking over-the-counter medication? You should wait several weeks after the first frost and pollen are no longer detectable in the air.

That will give your body's overactive immune response time to settle down.