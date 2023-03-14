Wyoming Police: Man killed in 1 of 2 separate pedestrian crashes

WYOMING, Mich. — Wyoming Department of Public Safety tells FOX 17 one man has died after 2 separate pedestrian crashes Tuesday.

At this time, investigators would only identify him as a 67 year-old man.

It happened at 32nd St and Division Ave around 6:30 a.m. WDPS is still talking to the driver of the vehicle.

The second crash happened shortly after at 44th St and Byron Center Ave. We are still working to find out the condition of the pedestrian there.

These are developing situations. Updates will be made as information is made available.