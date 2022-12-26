World’s largest kinara unveiled during Detroit Kwanzaa celebration 

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Commemorating the start of Kwanzaa, hundreds gathered downtown at Campus Martius Monday night for the lighting of the largest Kinara in the U.S.

The 30-foot display is next to the Christmas Tree and nearby Menorah. Visitors say there is much to enjoy at Campus Martius, which was ranked on a USA Today 10 best list nationally.

“I am born and raised in Detroit and recently transplanted back here to be part of the revitalization. It’s awesome to see black representation downtown.” says Ashanti Berry.

Sponsored by the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History, the inaugural event brings many together to honor African culture.

Berry says “It’s definitely a chance to get to know what Kwanzaa is. To join in the celebration.”

As part of the tradition, 7 candles represent the 7 principles of Kwanzaa.

“We talked about the black candle representing the first day of a 7-day-long celebration. Lighting it represents the unity of the people. Red represents blood black folks shed in this country for freedom. Green is the future and land stolen from us that we were stolen from.” says Detroit City Councilwoman Angela Calloway.

At the same time, the downtown area is being recognized by USA Today as the 4th best town square in America.

“To see this space. To have it be ranked and see people coming out and experiencing it is exciting.” says another councilmember, Latisha Johnson.

“It’s exciting and to know the Charles Wright H. Museum played such a significant role in making sure the Kinara is here.” adds Calloway.

One visitor also shared his thoughts on what it means to embrace a variety of historical cultures.

“I think it’s a great opportunity to know different cultures. Especially in the U.S. because it’s a country of immigrants.” says David Kinkoh.

Calloway says her colleague, Councilmember Scott Benson, has also been a driving force in establishing the incredible display.